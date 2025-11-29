Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Why Electricity Costs Keep Climbing Despite Falling Energy Prices” – The Daily Caller looks into why US electricity prices continue to climb despite Trump’s pledge to slash them.
“Canada’s Carney Sparks Cabinet Resignation With Climate Policy Reversal” – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faces his first major political setback, as a member of his cabinet stepped down Thursday after Carney cut a deal with the energy-rich province of Alberta that suspends environmental rules aimed at curbing oil-and-gas carbon emissions, reports the Wall Street Journal.
“German Court Slaps Climate Activists With $1.28 million In Damages Over Airport Chaos” – A German court has ordered Last Generation climate activists to pay over $1.28 million for causing airport chaos, lost fuel, passenger refunds and trip cancellations, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
“The EV scam is straight out of a drug dealer’s playbook“ – Ed Miliband teases you into driving electric, and then the Treasury fleeces you when you’re hooked, says Andy Mayer in the Telegraph.
“Green campaigners lose battle to block North Sea licences“ – Green campaigners have lost their attempt to block new North Sea exploration licences after a landmark High Court ruling dismissed their claims, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 22” – On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie Wastell speaks to Dr Tilak Doshi, the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Editor, on how the COP30 climate summit in Brazil utterly flopped and what that says about the Net Zero agenda, plus Sadiq Khan’s giant eco-hypocrisy.