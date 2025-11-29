“Why Electricity Costs Keep Climbing Despite Falling Energy Prices” – The Daily Caller looks into why US electricity prices continue to climb despite Trump’s pledge to slash them.

“Canada’s Carney Sparks Cabinet Resignation With Climate Policy Reversal” – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faces his first major political setback, as a member of his cabinet stepped down Thursday after Carney cut a deal with the energy-rich province of Alberta that suspends environmental rules aimed at curbing oil-and-gas carbon emissions, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“German Court Slaps Climate Activists With $1.28 million In Damages Over Airport Chaos” – A German court has ordered Last Generation climate activists to pay over $1.28 million for causing airport chaos, lost fuel, passenger refunds and trip cancellations, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“The EV scam is straight out of a drug dealer’s playbook“ – Ed Miliband teases you into driving electric, and then the Treasury fleeces you when you’re hooked, says Andy Mayer in the Telegraph.