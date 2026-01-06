“Federal appeals court blocks Hawaii’s new cruise ship climate tax” – A federal appeals court has blocked Hawaii’s new cruise ship climate tax just hours before it was due to take effect, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“Gloomy outlook for solar power!” – The economics of subsidised solar is being questioned amid rising costs and grid pressures, writes Paul Homewood on Not A Lot Of People Know That.

“Is that the sound of a penny dropping?” – On Cliscep, Mark Hodgson exposes the reality of energy shortfalls during low-wind and solar periods.

“Will climate change really make us poorer?” – A disputed economic paper has reignited debate over the true costs of climate change, writes Neil Record in the Telegraph.

“Media continues to ring climate alarm, but 2025 saw the fewest deaths from extreme weather ever” – In Just the News, Kevin Killough notes that despite media alarmism, 2025 has seen the fewest deaths from extreme weather in recorded history.