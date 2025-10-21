“The hurricane season that still isn’t” – The superstorms that weren’t, serve as a stark reminder: the climate agenda thrives on fear, writes Steve Milloy in Daily Caller.

“More is less with wind and solar” – The more wind and solar are added, the less valuable every additional MW becomes to the grid, explain the Energy Bad Boys on Substack.

“US energy shift offers economic hope to Global South” – For the first time in years, a major Western power has acknowledged that imposing ‘green’ energy preferences on developing nations is economic sabotage, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT?

“Big fight coming over UN global shipping tax” – The potential for disruption from the ill-conceived UN global shipping tax is enormous, and the fight is just beginning, writes David Wojick on CFACT.

“How leftists puppet children for climate lawfare schemes” – An enviro group is fighting against fossil fuels using tactics some argue borders on child abuse, reports Daily Caller.

“Kamala Harris claims Gen Z afraid to have children because of ‘climate anxiety’ her party created” – Failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris claims young Americans are afraid to have children because of “climate anxiety”, writes Katherine Hamilton in Breitbart.

“What Trump’s victory taught Democrats about climate change” – After Trump’s win, Democrats are ditching climate slogans and talking about saving money, not the planet, notes Debra Kahn in Politico.

“Avian mortality: industrial wind in ecological trouble” – Secretary Burgum has ordered action against wind turbines killing Bald and Golden Eagles, reports Sherri Lange on the Master Resource blog.

“State of the Climate 2024: ‘no runaway warming, no climate crisis’” – Observational data shows global temperatures, sea levels and other climate trends remain within normal ranges, with no sign of an emergency, says the Global Warming Policy Foundation in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Beyond Meat’s stock collapses after debt deal” – Beyond Meat, the El Segundo pioneer of plant-based hamburger patties, has seen its stock collapse after it finalised a deal to reduce its debt, reports the LA Times.

“Giant transport airplane to be developed for wind turbine components” – Humans might face future air travel restrictions, but wind turbines could get a free pass if inventor Mark Lundstrom has his way, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Britain needs reliable and affordable energy to achieve its growth ambitions” – US firms are ready to invest if the UK unlocks nuclear and North Sea resources, says US Ambassador Warren A. Stephens in the Telegraph.

“Why a cold snap could spell disaster” – NESO is ignoring low-probability but high-impact events, and that failure could spell disaster, warns Andrew Montford on Net Zero Watch.