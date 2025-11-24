“COP30: oil-rich nations scupper deal to phase out fossil fuels” – A deal for a ‘road map’ away from fossil fuels has been scuppered at COP30 after Saudi Arabia, Russia and China successfully blocked the proposal, reports the Sunday Times.

“On that flood of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP30” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit casts a critical eye over claims that there were 1,600 fossil fuel lobbyists at COP30.

“Rising electricity prices: the missing link” – As electricity costs take larger bites out of people’s wallets, policymakers must confront the physical and economic limitations of a ‘green’ electric grid, writes Jonathan Lesser in Real Clear Energy.

“The transition that never transitioned: fossil fuels still powered 86% of the world in 2024” – The era of fossil fuels is not ending, says Dr Matthew Wielicki on Clintel; it’s barely even bending.

“Expediting civil nuclear power in the UK” – Britain faces a looming power crunch and, as Dr Robert Craig argues in a new report from Policy Exchange, only sweeping reforms to our tortuous nuclear rules will keep the lights on.

“Britain’s Net Zero nightmare is destroying heavy industry” – Labour is blind to the devastating consequences of its environmental zealotry, says Rob Lyons in Spiked.

“Bovaer bovine stupidity” – Arla’s UK Bovaer trial is off after Danish cows got sick and milk yields tanked – proving this pricey methane fix is more BS than solution, writes David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Modern folk beliefs IV: ‘Climate change will lead to human extinction’” – On Substack, Will Solfiac traces the rise and decline of climate catastrophism.