“Miliband to ‘miss Net Zero targets unless he spends extra £75 billion’” – Ed Miliband has been warned by leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie that he will miss Net Zero targets without an extra £75 billion spend, according to the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband’s delusional energy deal with California” – What a pair Ed Miliband and Gavin Newsom make, says Ross Clark in the Spectator. Both are committed to what they like to call a “global race for clean power”, and both are presiding over electricity grids which are heading for disaster.

“Crippling energy prices show folly of Miliband’s California deal” – California’s punishing energy prices have been held up as a warning for Britain as Miliband flirts with the model, says the Telegraph.

“Why California Gasoline Takes a Costly Detour Through The Bahamas” – Refinery closures, pipeline bans and the Jones Act force US fuel onto an absurd global detour, says John Nolte in Climate Change Dispatch.

“BBC Admits Great Barrier Reef Report Was ‘Misleading’” – Paul Homewood celebrates a small victory in Not A Lot Of People Know That as the BBC issues a correction over an alarmist Great Barrier Reef report.

“Badenoch: Parliament is being turned into ‘Net Zero Dubai hotel’“ – The Conservative leader explains why she opposes eye-wateringly expensive “white elephant” plans to make the Houses of Parliament eco-friendly.