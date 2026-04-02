Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Reeves backs North Sea drilling” – Rachel Reeves has backed more North Sea drilling as markets react positively to signs the Iran war may be winding down, reports the Telegraph.
“EU urges people to drive and fly less as last Middle East fuel tankers arrive” – The EU has urged citizens to drive and fly less as the final shipments of Middle East diesel and jet fuel reach Europe amid ongoing shortages, says LBC.
“Drink cold tea to save energy” – Ed Miliband has suggested (or has he?…) that people drink cold tea as part of a new campaign discouraging kettle use to save energy, according to the Telegraph.
“Things the UK has too much of” – The UK has far too much bureaucracy, Net Zero obsession and mass immigration while having too little common sense, affordable energy and border control, says Jit on Cliscep.
“Italy to postpone shutdown of coal-powered plants” – Italy has decided to postpone the shutdown of its coal-fired power plants by 13 years until 2038, reports Reuters.
“Breakthrough exposes volcanic corruption of global temperature data for 50 years” – A breakthrough analysis has exposed how volcanic corruption has skewed global temperature data for the past 50 years, with one questionable station influencing the entire global metric, reports Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Europe's Hormuz Armageddon” – Europe’s Hormuz Armageddon is not merely an energy crisis, says Tilak Doshi. It is the moment the post-war geopolitical illusion ends – and the real multipolar world, cold, hard and unforgiving, begins.
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