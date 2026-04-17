“Expect flight cancellations ‘soon’” – An energy chief has warned that flight cancellations across Europe could begin soon due to jet fuel shortages, reports the Telegraph.

“Summer holiday flights face cancellation” – Summer holidays for many Britons could be disrupted by a shortage of jet fuel in Europe, says the Times.

“$3 billion wiped off Europe’s major airlines as carriers ground flights” – Major European airlines have lost around $3 billion in market value after warnings of wider losses due to rising jet fuel costs, reports the Times.

“Dale Vince is an anti-capitalist rebel – so why is he paying himself millions” – The Telegraph takes an in-depth look at the finances of the Ecotricity boss and Labour donor Dale Vince.

“Time to end the biomass scam” – Households handed over a record amount of nearly £1 billion in public subsidies to Drax last year, the UK’s largest carbon emitter, according to the Mail.

“In Aberdeen, the full cost of Ed Miliband’s Net Zero crusade is painfully clear” – A once thriving city is being hollowed out, with few ‘green jobs’ in sight, says Sherelle Jacobs in the Telegraph.