The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
2h

"Lies, damned lies, and statistics!" To quote Mark Twain. The Climate Scam needs to end and those responsible and who have benefited from it need to be exposed, held accountable and suffer severe punitive actions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Toby Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture