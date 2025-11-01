Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Surge in rooftop blazes sparks concern over Miliband’s solar panel boom“ – A surge in house fires caused by solar panels and their batteries is sparking safety concerns over Ed Miliband’s plan for millions more rooftop installations, the Telegraph reports.
“Boiler tax to rise to £100 as Miliband pushes heat pumps” – Ed Miliband has announced an increase in the ‘boiler tax’, which will add an estimated £100 to the cost of replacing a gas boiler, as he doubles down on his despised heat pump push, reports the Telegraph.
“Sydney Bans Gas Barbecues In Latest Push Toward ‘Net Zero’” – Sydney’s Net Zero crusade now extends to the backyard, with the city banning outdoor gas barbecues to save the planet, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
“The £52 million road to nowhere in Guyana being paid for out of UK climate aid“ – A £52 million ‘road to nowhere’ through the Amazon jungle is being built using British aid that is intended to help the climate, the Telegraph reveals.
“Refuting the idea that Weather-Dependent Renewables are much cheaper than Conventional power generation“ – Ed Hoskins busts more renewables myths.
“New Report: Five Foreign Charities Funnelled Billions Into Extreme US Climate Activism” – A new report shows how a group of foreign ‘charities’ has spent almost $2 billion bankrolling policy fights and pushing an extreme climate agenda, says Climate Change Dispatch. The Green Blob in action.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 18” – Laurie Wastell speaks to the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor Chris Morrison on how wind turbines are killing birds, how the Left are trying to censor climate dissent and the fallacy of so-called climate tipping points.
"Lies, damned lies, and statistics!" To quote Mark Twain. The Climate Scam needs to end and those responsible and who have benefited from it need to be exposed, held accountable and suffer severe punitive actions.