“Surge in rooftop blazes sparks concern over Miliband’s solar panel boom“ – A surge in house fires caused by solar panels and their batteries is sparking safety concerns over Ed Miliband’s plan for millions more rooftop installations, the Telegraph reports.

“Boiler tax to rise to £100 as Miliband pushes heat pumps” – Ed Miliband has announced an increase in the ‘boiler tax’, which will add an estimated £100 to the cost of replacing a gas boiler, as he doubles down on his despised heat pump push, reports the Telegraph.

“Sydney Bans Gas Barbecues In Latest Push Toward ‘Net Zero’” – Sydney’s Net Zero crusade now extends to the backyard, with the city banning outdoor gas barbecues to save the planet, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“The £52 million road to nowhere in Guyana being paid for out of UK climate aid“ – A £52 million ‘road to nowhere’ through the Amazon jungle is being built using British aid that is intended to help the climate, the Telegraph reveals.

“Refuting the idea that Weather-Dependent Renewables are much cheaper than Conventional power generation“ – Ed Hoskins busts more renewables myths.