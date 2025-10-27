“Scientists deliberately misled public on fires, ice, food, floods, heat, islands, coral, sea level and hurricanes” – On his Public Substack, Michael Shellenberger exposes the careerism, radicalism and secularism behind decades of climate disinformation by Left-wing scientists, journalists and politicians.

“Labour plans to chop down forests for solar farms” – Woodlands face being cleared to make way for solar farms and wind turbines under Labour’s latest plans to hit Net Zero targets, reports the Telegraph.

“High energy bills fuelling revolutionary mood” – The vast majority of the British public are concerned about energy bills and nearly half think the Government has no plan or will make things worse, writes David Turver on Substack.

“British industry is now in terminal decline, killed by expensive energy” – Britain looks set to become not just the first country to industrialise, but the first to completely de-industrialise, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“Energy, emissions and the Land of Make-Believe” – UK emissions may have dropped a bit, but globally it barely registers, writes Ivor Williams in TCW.

“In Germany we have the highest electricity prices in Europe and we just blew up our largest-capacity nuclear plant on live television” – Germany’s just blown up its biggest nuclear plant – while Germans pay Europe’s highest energy prices. You couldn’t make this stuff up, says Eugyppius on Substack.

“The Korean conundrum” – The BBC blames South Korea’s rising fishing deaths on climate change, but in Climate Scepticism Mark Hodgson smells something fishy.