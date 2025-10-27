Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Scientists deliberately misled public on fires, ice, food, floods, heat, islands, coral, sea level and hurricanes” – On his Public Substack, Michael Shellenberger exposes the careerism, radicalism and secularism behind decades of climate disinformation by Left-wing scientists, journalists and politicians.
“Labour plans to chop down forests for solar farms” – Woodlands face being cleared to make way for solar farms and wind turbines under Labour’s latest plans to hit Net Zero targets, reports the Telegraph.
“High energy bills fuelling revolutionary mood” – The vast majority of the British public are concerned about energy bills and nearly half think the Government has no plan or will make things worse, writes David Turver on Substack.
“British industry is now in terminal decline, killed by expensive energy” – Britain looks set to become not just the first country to industrialise, but the first to completely de-industrialise, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.
“Energy, emissions and the Land of Make-Believe” – UK emissions may have dropped a bit, but globally it barely registers, writes Ivor Williams in TCW.
“In Germany we have the highest electricity prices in Europe and we just blew up our largest-capacity nuclear plant on live television” – Germany’s just blown up its biggest nuclear plant – while Germans pay Europe’s highest energy prices. You couldn’t make this stuff up, says Eugyppius on Substack.
“The Korean conundrum” – The BBC blames South Korea’s rising fishing deaths on climate change, but in Climate Scepticism Mark Hodgson smells something fishy.
“Brazilian chef rejects Prince William’s vegan banquet: ‘It’s like asking Iron Maiden to play jazz’” – A Brazilian chef has ditched cooking for Prince William at the Earthshot environmental awards after being told the menu must be vegan – calling it a total slap in the face to Amazonian tradition, according to International Business Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Shock new report lays out the full scale of environmental damage caused by onshore wind turbines” – New evidence exposes wind turbines as bat-chomping crucifixes wreaking havoc on birds, bugs and entire ecosystems, says Chris Morrison – hidden carnage Net Zero zealots would rather ignore.