“Wrong, NY Times, climate change isn’t causing a surge in mosquito-borne diseases” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts calls out the New York Times for blaming climate change for mosquito-borne diseases, showing it’s really urbanization, global trade and human activity doing the heavy lifting.

“Mass delusions: why wind and solar won’t save civilisation” – If civilisation is to endure for the whole human race, our long-term future must rely on nuclear energy, not wind and solar myths, says Wallace Manheimer in Climate Realism.

“New Scientist: ‘We could get most metals for clean energy without opening new mines’” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall argues that the US could supply most of its clean-energy metals from mine waste, but technological, economic and strategic hurdles make it tricky.

“Britain’s biggest wind farm operator in crisis after Trump axes key deal” – Danish energy giant Ørsted – which generates 7% of Britain’s power – has seen its shares plunge to a record low after the Trump administration blocked work on the £2.9 billion Revolution wind farm off New England, says the Telegraph.

“Can PR rehabilitate Big Tech’s dirty AI carbon splurge?” – Does anyone still believe Big Tech claims they care about the environment? asks Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“No, WCAX 3, owning a dog is not a ‘wrong climate choice’” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken debunks claims that owning a dog harms the climate, arguing that their environmental impact is tiny while their mental health benefits are huge.

“Norway’s run of new oil and gas discoveries continues” – Two new commercial oil and gas fields have been discovered by Norway, reports Upstream. If only Ed Miliband hadn’t called a halt on oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

“A nation of great import” – Despite soaring renewable capacity, the UK remains reliant on gas, imports and costly electricity, says Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.