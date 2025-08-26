Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Wrong, NY Times, climate change isn’t causing a surge in mosquito-borne diseases” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts calls out the New York Times for blaming climate change for mosquito-borne diseases, showing it’s really urbanization, global trade and human activity doing the heavy lifting.
“Mass delusions: why wind and solar won’t save civilisation” – If civilisation is to endure for the whole human race, our long-term future must rely on nuclear energy, not wind and solar myths, says Wallace Manheimer in Climate Realism.
“New Scientist: ‘We could get most metals for clean energy without opening new mines’” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall argues that the US could supply most of its clean-energy metals from mine waste, but technological, economic and strategic hurdles make it tricky.
“Britain’s biggest wind farm operator in crisis after Trump axes key deal” – Danish energy giant Ørsted – which generates 7% of Britain’s power – has seen its shares plunge to a record low after the Trump administration blocked work on the £2.9 billion Revolution wind farm off New England, says the Telegraph.
“Can PR rehabilitate Big Tech’s dirty AI carbon splurge?” – Does anyone still believe Big Tech claims they care about the environment? asks Eric Worrall in WUWT?
“No, WCAX 3, owning a dog is not a ‘wrong climate choice’” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken debunks claims that owning a dog harms the climate, arguing that their environmental impact is tiny while their mental health benefits are huge.
“Norway’s run of new oil and gas discoveries continues” – Two new commercial oil and gas fields have been discovered by Norway, reports Upstream. If only Ed Miliband hadn’t called a halt on oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.
“A nation of great import” – Despite soaring renewable capacity, the UK remains reliant on gas, imports and costly electricity, says Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.
“The Guardian blames ‘climate breakdown’ for Burkina Faso’s dire healthcare system” – The Guardian has been caught blaming “climate breakdown” for the dire state of Burkina Faso's healthcare system, says Western Missionary in the Daily Sceptic. Nothing to do with the rampant poverty, instability and terrorism, then.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“After the Alaska summit: global energy affairs in a Trump-Putin rapprochement” – Ed Miliband’s throwing billions at carbon capture, but as Tilak Doshi points out, it’s a quixotic crusade for tech that’s flopped everywhere else.