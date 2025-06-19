“Britain to rely on France to avoid blackouts this winter” – Britain will rely on electricity from France to guard against the risk of blackouts this coming winter, reports the Telegraph.

“Labour has turned the UK into Europe’s energy beggar” – In the Conservative Post, Claire Bullivant slams Labour’s “energy masochism”, accusing it of gutting Britain’s energy independence and leaving us reliant on foreign powers for power.

“Hydrogen giant abandons £2 billion British factory plans Labour refused to back” – The world’s largest hydrogen producer has abandoned plans to build a £2 billion green energy factory in Britain, dealing a blow to the Government’s bid to attract foreign investment, according to FCW.

“Renewable energy to blame for Spain’s blackouts, official investigation finds” – Spain’s disastrous national blackout was triggered by solar farms switching off in response to plummeting power prices, reports the BBC.

“Spain’s impossible dream of ‘green’ electricity” – In WUWT?, Paul Driessen explains how thousands of wind turbines and millions of solar panels generated a massive blackout in Spain.

“Spain’s power cut shows the risks of gas-free Britain” – The UK risks exposure to Iberia-style blackouts for the sake of a few symbolic minutes of ‘zero carbon’, warns Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“Big, beautiful coal here for many more years despite ‘green’ demonisation” – Coal is expected to dominate the energy sector for at least three more decades – predictions to the contrary are just so much hot air, says Vijay Jayaraj in the Daily Caller.