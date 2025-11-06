Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“New report exposes foreign charities funnelled $2 billion to Left-wing groups behind protests and extreme climate agenda” – Americans for Public Trust has released a new report exposing how a group of foreign “charities” has spent almost $2 billion bankrolling US policy fights and advancing an extreme climate agenda.
“Drop in air pollution has increased global warming by making clouds less reflective, scientists warn” – Scientists have been faced with a huge dilemma, as research reveals that reducing air pollution has increased global warming, reports the Mail.
“Dimming the sun ‘could make climate change worse’” – The Royal Society has warned that reflecting the sun to fight climate change could trigger droughts and hurricanes, says the Independent.
“Rachel Reeves set to hammer motorists with hated pay-per-mile car tax changes in Budget” – Labour is planning to launch widely hated pay-per-mile car tax measures that could affect millions of EV drivers, according to GB News.
“Canada easing tariffs on Chinese EVs may shake auto landscape” – Canada could reshape the EV landscape in North America by removing its tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, reports the Washington Examiner.
“Crikey! Woke Aussie mayor bans ‘bad for the planet’ outdoor gas barbecues” – Sydney residents will be banned from cooking on certain outdoor gas barbecues in a move by the city’s woke mayor to save the planet, says Breitbart.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Bill Gates’s climate U-turn: real epiphany or expedient pivot?” – Devotees of the Church of Climate are in uproar after mega-donor Bill Gates turned heretic and conceded humanity is set to thrive under climate change. But is his conversion all it’s cracked up to be, asks Tilak Doshi.