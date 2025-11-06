“New report exposes foreign charities funnelled $2 billion to Left-wing groups behind protests and extreme climate agenda” – Americans for Public Trust has released a new report exposing how a group of foreign “charities” has spent almost $2 billion bankrolling US policy fights and advancing an extreme climate agenda.

“Dimming the sun ‘could make climate change worse’” – The Royal Society has warned that reflecting the sun to fight climate change could trigger droughts and hurricanes, says the Independent.

“Rachel Reeves set to hammer motorists with hated pay-per-mile car tax changes in Budget” – Labour is planning to launch widely hated pay-per-mile car tax measures that could affect millions of EV drivers, according to GB News.

“Canada easing tariffs on Chinese EVs may shake auto landscape” – Canada could reshape the EV landscape in North America by removing its tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, reports the Washington Examiner.