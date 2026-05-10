Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The climate scaremongers: Net Zero, the Met Office’s house of cards” – The Met Office is relying on flawed assumptions to justify costly Net Zero policies that burden consumers and industry, says Paul Homewood in TCW.
“Green machine targets plastics at consumer expense” – Campaigners and regulators targeting plastic packaging are driving up consumer costs while advancing an aggressive green agenda, says Kevin Mooney in Climate Depot.
“Copenhagen’s city government limits elderly to tiny servings of delicious, nutritious meat” – Copenhagen officials are cutting meat portions for elderly residents as part of climate policy despite concerns about nutrition and wellbeing, reports Leslie Eastman in Legal Insurrection.
“A century of St David Attenborough, climate change obsessive” – David Attenborough’s century-long life has culminated in increasingly apocalyptic climate campaigning centred on Net Zero ideology, writes Margaret Ashworth in TCW.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Iran Energy Crisis? Just Wait for Net Zero!” – If you think the Iran oil crisis is bad, wait till you see Net Zero, says Paul Homewood. In the dystopian future planned for us we’ll have a lot more to worry about than a few weeks of high petrol prices.