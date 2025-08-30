“Key Atlantic current is on the brink of collapsing” – The Mail is the latest paper to dust off this hardy perennial. No cause for alarm, say the Daily Sceptic’s climate experts.

“Chris Packham’s rewilding dream stalls as ‘autism-friendly’ home fails to sell” – The BBC presenter wants to sell his £2.4 million house so he can purchase a 40-acre plot and ‘re-wild’ it. But no one wants to buy his ‘autism-friendly’ home, says the Telegraph.

“The wind farm that shows why Miliband’s energy bill claims are wrong” – The staggering cost of renewable subsidies is undermining claims about the benefits of Net Zero, according to the Telegraph.

“Brazil implores businesses to attend major climate summit, despite ‘second thoughts’ amid Trump backlash” – The backlash against green gobbledegook gathers pace, with the latest sign being low attendance at November’s COP30 in Brazil, reports Sky News. Will the organisers have to hire seat-fillers?

“Miliband delays hydrogen plant decision amid Cabinet Net Zero row” – Ed Miliband’s plans for H2Teesside clash with Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to turn Teeside into an ‘AI growth zone’, says the Telegraph.

“Chinese oil giant throws Miliband’s £2.5 billion floating wind farm into disarray” – The Chinese owner of Scotland’s most polluting oil platform has rejected Ed Miliband’s plans to power it with a £2.5 billion wind farm, according to the Telegraph.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 9” – Daily Sceptic Associate Editor Laurie Wastell speaks to David Turver, author of the Eigen Values substack, on the increase in the energy price cap – and why Ed Miliband’s costly green policies are to blame.