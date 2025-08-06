“Bad news getting worse for New York’s struggling grid with looming green buildings mandate” – New York will soon force developers to build new buildings that can only use electricity, further straining the state’s electric grid if it’s fully implemented, reports the Daily Caller.

“Climate change is not to blame for the rising costs of natural disasters, NBC” – In WUWT?, H. Sterling Burnett argues that rising natural disaster costs are due to poor urban planning, not climate change.

“CNN get embarrassed on climate change by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin” – On NewsBusters, Matthew Seck reveals how CNN was called out for using misleading images and twisting the 2009 vehicle-focused endangerment finding.

“OCO satellites: fancy tools, empty pockets” – One of the most reliable tells in the climate shell game is a government program with a name that promises ‘carbon’ and delivers something suspiciously less concrete, says Willis Eschenbach in WUWT?

“Yet another misleading report on ‘low-cost’ wind and solar” – In RealClearEnergy, Jonathan Lesser argues that glowing claims about cheap wind and solar ignore their unreliability.

“Most bestselling EVs barely ever reach peak charging speed” – The majority of bestselling EVs barely ever achieve their maximum charging speed, creating longer waits at charging stations, according to the Times.

“Londoners outraged over ‘stupid’ new charge added to restaurant bills” – A London restaurant has sparked outrage after sneakily tacking on a £1.23 “Carbon Free” fee to diners’ bills, reports the Mail.