“Middle-income families ‘won’t get help with energy bills’” – Rachel Reeves has been accused of making middle-income families subsidise benefits claimants after she made clear they will not get Government help with soaring energy bills, reports the Mail.

“Labour is blaming wreckers for the energy crisis they created” – Rachel Reeves plans to blame “wreckers” for soaring energy bills, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph. Does she mean Ed Miliband?

“Ed Miliband’s clean energy tsar calls for more North Sea drilling” – GB Energy chief Jürgen Maier says more North Sea drilling is needed to buy time for workers to retrain for Net Zero jobs, according to the FT.

“Ed Miliband’s genius answer to the Iran energy crisis” – Ed Miliband has responded to the Iran energy crisis by promoting £400 plug-in solar panels from Lidl and mandatory heat pumps for all new homes, reports the Mail.

“North Sea shutdown leaves UK three times more reliant on foreign gas” – A new report blames Labour’s “policy, not geology” approach for damaging Britain’s ability to produce energy, according to the Telegraph.

“Wind power’s dirty secret” – Wind’s jagged profile swings in an almost-perfect reverse lockstep with that of gas, writes Tim Gregory in the Spectator.

“Soaring petrol prices drive record demand for electric cars” – Soaring petrol prices have driven a record 28% rise in leads for new electric cars, says the Telegraph.

“Labour spends £14 million on ‘ridiculous’ solar panels for DR Congo” – Labour has spent £14 million on solar panels for the the Democratic Republic of Congo while British taxpayers face higher bills, according to GB News.