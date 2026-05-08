“Two bets on the future of wind energy: who is right?” – America is slamming the brakes on wind farms while China is covering the landscape in turbines, notes Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian, wagering that Beijing’s “green boom” is a subsidy-soaked money pit waiting to implode.

“Miliband’s Net Zero ‘obsession’ risks families using more heating, not less” – A Government-commissioned report warns that Ed Miliband’s Net Zero plans could backfire, with insulation, double glazing and heat pumps prompting families to use more heating rather than less, says the Telegraph.

“Feed in tariff subsidies cost £1.8 billion last year” – In Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood reveals that feed-in tariff subsidies cost bill-payers £1.8 billion last year – a figure Ofgem published back in December and which has attracted almost no press attention.

“Why electricity costs more than we think – and why, in Germany, solar is about 10x more expensive than coal” – Keeping the lights on reliably costs far more than headline electricity prices suggest – and Germany’s solar experiment is a salutary lesson in what happens when politicians ignore that inconvenient truth, says Dr. Lars Schernikau in Watts Up With That?

“Being white and male is bad for the climate” – In Watts Up With That, Eric Worrall highlights a Euronews piece promoting “ecofeminist” theory – which holds that white male behaviour is a primary driver of environmental damage.