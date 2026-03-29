“Times have changed, but Ed Miliband is stranded in another age” – The Energy Secretary is responsible for the forced march imposed on Britain’s already enfeebled economy, says Jeremy Warner in the Telegraph.

“Scotland’s delusional climate change plan, 2026 to 2040” – The SNP Scottish Government has released an updated climate plan for 2026 to 2040 that reaches into almost every part of Scottish life, warns Joel Smalley on Substack.

“From cow farts to protein shakes: the latest climate ‘solution’ brewed in a vat” – Climate campaigners are promoting turning cow methane into lab-grown protein shakes as the latest supposed breakthrough for saving the planet, writes Anthony Watts on Watts Up With That?

“Bugs-for-food industry ‘collapses’” – The bugs-for-food industry has started collapsing, with even some on the Left questioning whether pushing insects as food is unethical because bugs might feel pain, writes Olivia Murray in the American Thinker.