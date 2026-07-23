“Blue states join lawsuit against Trump’s wind energy freeze” – Oregon and Washington have joined a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s freeze on wind energy development, reports the Daily Caller.

“Soros-funded group E3G crows over dystopian ‘climate security’ subterfuge it helped build” – The Soros-funded eco-extremist group E3G is boasting about its role in reshaping the global regulatory framework around so-called climate security, writes Joseph Vazquez at Newsbusters.

“New Energy Secretary opposed Rosebank oil field in previous job” – Miatta Fahnbulleh, who previously led the New Economics Foundation, attacked new fossil fuel projects as “irresponsible and shortsighted” before taking charge of the nation’s energy policy, says GB News.

“Heatwaves caused by fall in pollution” – Met Office and Spanish researchers have concluded that Britain’s scorching heatwaves are being driven by cleaner skies after pollution was stripped from the atmosphere, according to the Telegraph.

“The European Climate Foundation: the dark green lobby shaping EU climate policy” – In Clintel, Marcel Crok examines how the European Climate Foundation has become one of Europe’s most powerful climate lobbying organisations.

“Want a free $20,000 luxury holiday in Fiji or Turkey? You also have to show your face at a climate conference” – Australian taxpayers are funding luxury $20,000 trips to Fiji and Turkey for representatives of “underrepresented groups” – provided they agree to attend a climate conference while there, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?