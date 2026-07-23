The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Kevin VS Marshall's avatar
Kevin VS Marshall
4h

The link to the WUWT article "Want a free luxury $20,000...." does not seem to be working. Correct one is

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2026/07/22/want-a-free-20000-luxury-holiday-in-fiji-you-also-have-to-show-your-face-at-a-climate-conference/

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