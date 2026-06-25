Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Grid operator demands more power as heatwave strains network” – High temperatures are reducing the efficiency of solar panels and gas-fired power stations, pushing the National Grid to its limits, reports the Telegraph.
“Britain boils on hottest June day ever as mercury surges past 35°C” – Britain has boiled on its hottest ever June day after temperatures reached a blistering 36.1°C, says the Mail.
“Summer is now an extreme weather event” – On his Substack, Tom Ed argues that the rebranding of ordinary summer weather as an “extreme weather event” is the latest chapter in climate doom-mongering.
“Shutting schools in a heatwave is teaching children to give up” – By choosing the cowardly path at the first sign of hot weather, British institutions are nurturing a nation of wimps, warns William Sitwell in the Telegraph.
“Air conditioning torn from homes under Net Zero clampdown” – Homeowners are being ordered to remove air conditioning units as part of a sweeping Net Zero crackdown on domestic cooling systems, reports the Telegraph.
“Europe leads world in heat deaths despite fewer hot days” – In Quillette, Maarten Boudry argues that Europe’s self-inflicted aversion to air conditioning – driven by a deeper hostility to energy and progress – explains why the continent leads the world in heat mortality.
“UN Secretary-General demands $1.3 trillion a year to fight ‘climate chaos’” – UN chief António Guterres is demanding that governments and financial institutions devote significantly more resources to addressing climate-related challenges, according to Breitbart.
“Should the Church be saving the planet, or saving people?” – In Psephizo, Ian Paul writes that GB News co-owner Sir Paul Marshall has committed what critics see as the “unforgivable sin” of funding Christian evangelism rather than climate causes.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Green War on farmers never ends” – The war on farmers never ends, says Tilak Doshi. Even as evidence mounts that there is no ‘nitrogen crisis’, green ideologues bent on destroying Western farming and industry continue to hammer those who produce our food.
Hot days made by cabala through chemtrails operations... spraying the sky each single day, you can see blurred Sun...