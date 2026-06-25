“Grid operator demands more power as heatwave strains network” – High temperatures are reducing the efficiency of solar panels and gas-fired power stations, pushing the National Grid to its limits, reports the Telegraph.

“Britain boils on hottest June day ever as mercury surges past 35°C” – Britain has boiled on its hottest ever June day after temperatures reached a blistering 36.1°C, says the Mail.

“Summer is now an extreme weather event” – On his Substack, Tom Ed argues that the rebranding of ordinary summer weather as an “extreme weather event” is the latest chapter in climate doom-mongering.

“Shutting schools in a heatwave is teaching children to give up” – By choosing the cowardly path at the first sign of hot weather, British institutions are nurturing a nation of wimps, warns William Sitwell in the Telegraph.

“Air conditioning torn from homes under Net Zero clampdown” – Homeowners are being ordered to remove air conditioning units as part of a sweeping Net Zero crackdown on domestic cooling systems, reports the Telegraph.

“Europe leads world in heat deaths despite fewer hot days” – In Quillette, Maarten Boudry argues that Europe’s self-inflicted aversion to air conditioning – driven by a deeper hostility to energy and progress – explains why the continent leads the world in heat mortality.

“UN Secretary-General demands $1.3 trillion a year to fight ‘climate chaos’” – UN chief António Guterres is demanding that governments and financial institutions devote significantly more resources to addressing climate-related challenges, according to Breitbart.