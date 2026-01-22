“Labour cuts heat pump target as demand cools” – Labour has quietly cut its heat-pump target as demand drops, says the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband’s warm homes scheme is good news for cowboy builders” – The cowboys must be licking their lips now that Ed Miliband has come up with yet another green homes scheme to chuck public money at subsidised energy improvements, says Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Aussie Coal Closure Delayed to Lower Prices and Stabilise the Grid” – Australia’s biggest coal plant has had its closure delayed amid energy reliability fears, reports Eric Worrall in WUWT.

“Storm Goretti Was Not ‘Worst Since 1703’!” – Claims that Storm Goretti was the worst since 1703 are debunked by historical wind data, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.