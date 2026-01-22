Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Labour cuts heat pump target as demand cools” – Labour has quietly cut its heat-pump target as demand drops, says the Telegraph.
“Ed Miliband’s warm homes scheme is good news for cowboy builders” – The cowboys must be licking their lips now that Ed Miliband has come up with yet another green homes scheme to chuck public money at subsidised energy improvements, says Ross Clark in the Spectator.
“Wrong, Peace News, Even Political Conflict Hasn’t Stopped Mali from Thriving Amid Climate Change” – Mali’s economy and crop output have grown despite claims climate change is fuelling conflict, notes H. Sterling Burnett in ClimateRealism.
“Aussie Coal Closure Delayed to Lower Prices and Stabilise the Grid” – Australia’s biggest coal plant has had its closure delayed amid energy reliability fears, reports Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“Storm Goretti Was Not ‘Worst Since 1703’!” – Claims that Storm Goretti was the worst since 1703 are debunked by historical wind data, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Suppressing Climate Dissent Cannot Prevent Reality From Asserting Itself” – Net Zero dissent has been squeezed even as energy reality has asserted itself, says Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian.
“Microplastic emissions are up to 10,000 times lower than we thought, promising study reveals” – Researchers from the University of Vienna found that microplastic emissions are up to 10,000 times lower than previous studies have estimated, reports the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Of Course Climate Sceptics Are Winning the Media War: The Facts Don’t Lie” – Climate sceptics are winning the media war, with Net Zero critical newspaper editorials in the majority for the first time, according to analysis by Carbon Brief. But of course we are, says Ben Pile: facts don’t lie.