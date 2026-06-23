” – Dozens of schools will shut early this week as Brits brace themselves for 40°C temperatures, reports the

“World facing a glut of oil after Iran peace deal” – Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran could leave the world with more oil than it needs, according to the Telegraph.

“Climate change charities lobbied the Archers” – Two Left-wing charities pressured the BBC’s long-running radio drama the Archers to feature more climate change storylines, reveals the Telegraph.

“Turning a deaf ear” – At Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson argues the Government has quietly watered down noise protections for people living near wind farms to avoid putting the brakes on Net Zero.

“Three new studies find increasing trends in solar radiation since the 1980s” – Three new studies identifying rising solar radiation trends since the 1980s could account for global warming, says Kenneth Richard at NoTricksZone.

“Yahoo Sports claims climate change is the ‘silent referee’ of the World Cup” – In ClimateRealism, Anthony Watts argues that Yahoo Sports’ claim that the 2026 World Cup could be the “most polluting in history” is a misleading attempt to transform one of the world’s greatest sporting celebrations into a climate morality tale.

“Solar doesn’t use much farmland – until you define what ‘much’ really means” – The true scale of farmland consumed by solar development may surprise the Solar Energy Industries Association, says David Blackmon in the Daily Caller.

“What climate crisis? Indonesia taps fossil fuels” – Indonesia is pressing ahead with fossil fuel development despite global Net Zero pressure, reports Vijay Jayaraj in the California Globe.