“Starmer defies Trump by backing global Net Zero tax” – Sir Keir Starmer will back a global Net Zero tax on shipping in defiance of Donald Trump, reports the Telegraph.

“US urges Starmer to block Chinese wind farm factory amid spy scandal” – A senior US Republican has urged Sir Keir Starmer to block a £1.5 billion Chinese wind turbine factory in Scotland over national security fears, says the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband or Jeremy Clarkson? The big decision facing Doncaster” – Jeremy Clarkson has hinted he might stand against the Energy Secretary at the next election, and a visit to the area suggests he could win, reports Rosa Silverman in the Telegraph.

“Electric bills ‘could soar 20% in the next five years’” – Octopus Regulations Director Rachel Fletcher warns that electricity prices will rise by 20% within four or five years unless the Government changes course, according to the Mail.

“Why is my energy bill so high?” – Britain’s sky-high energy bills are the price of Net Zero dogma, carbon taxes and endless renewables subsidies, argues David Turver on his Substack.

“UEA publishes a green food communism road map for Britain” – Britain’s push for a centrally planned, ‘sustainable’ food system risks repeating the disasters of the past, warns Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Critics fear financial titans have found Trojan horse for ‘climate mandates’” – Major global asset managers have been seeking to buy utilities all across America in a move that some warn will harm consumers and raise electricity costs, reports Daily Caller.

“Hungary attacks EU energy policy at Moscow conference” – Hungary would suffer if cut off from Russian energy, says Budapest’s Foreign Minister, insisting the country will not bow to outside pressure over its energy decisions, according to Reuters.

“Al Jazeera supports climate grift – Tuvalu’s islands are growing, not disappearing” – What’s sinking is honest, fact-based journalism, not Tuvalu, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“A ‘green Earth’ is inextricably linked to high atmospheric CO 2 concentrations” – Earth’s greening isn’t just a modern miracle – historical periods of lush vegetation also needed high CO 2 , not low, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.