“California’s bullet train: from $30 billion promise to $250 billion boondoggle” – California’s high-speed rail has ballooned from a $30 billion project to a $250 billion catastrophe, with lawmakers now calling it illegal and demanding it be scrapped, reports Angelina Delfina in Daily Signal.

“Quit fearmongering, San Francisco Chronicle, climate change isn’t coming for cabernet” – US cabernet production is actually increasing amid modestly warming temperatures – so put the cork back in the doom-mongering, writes H. Sterling Burnett in Climate Realism.

“Hatching a fossil fuel phase-out treaty” – Around 60 countries have gathered to kick off a global fossil fuel phase-out – utterly ridiculous but worth watching all the same, says David Wojick for CFACT.

“What about Earth’s threatened and endangered people?” – Climate zealots are obsessed with power over poor countries rather than power for them – and their morally bankrupt policies bring death to millions every year, writes Paul Driessen in Watts Up With That?