Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“California’s bullet train: from $30 billion promise to $250 billion boondoggle” – California’s high-speed rail has ballooned from a $30 billion project to a $250 billion catastrophe, with lawmakers now calling it illegal and demanding it be scrapped, reports Angelina Delfina in Daily Signal.
“Quit fearmongering, San Francisco Chronicle, climate change isn’t coming for cabernet” – US cabernet production is actually increasing amid modestly warming temperatures – so put the cork back in the doom-mongering, writes H. Sterling Burnett in Climate Realism.
“Hatching a fossil fuel phase-out treaty” – Around 60 countries have gathered to kick off a global fossil fuel phase-out – utterly ridiculous but worth watching all the same, says David Wojick for CFACT.
“What about Earth’s threatened and endangered people?” – Climate zealots are obsessed with power over poor countries rather than power for them – and their morally bankrupt policies bring death to millions every year, writes Paul Driessen in Watts Up With That?
“Forty Six IPCC scientists break ranks, publicly challenge long-standing dogmatic climate claims” – Dozens of scientists from inside the IPCC process are now openly questioning the orthodoxy – and the establishment would very much prefer you didn’t know about it, says P. Gosselin on No Tricks Zone.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Another phony battle in the climate war” – Yes, Ed Miliband has covered up evidence that Net Zero will increase energy bills. But until his political opponents themselves commit to abandoning Net Zero, they’re no better than he is, says Ben Pile.