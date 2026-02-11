From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Guardian: Floodplain homes next to river in rainy Welsh valley abandoned ‘due to climate change’” – The Guardian claims that 16 homes on a floodplain next to a river in a rainy Welsh valley are set to be abandoned “due to climate change”. Give me a break, says Chris Morrison. Flooding is not getting worse.

Today’s Climate News Round-Up was accidentally sent with a paywall this morning. This is a re-send without the paywall.

