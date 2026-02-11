Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Trump admin to repeal Obama-era greenhouse gas finding in large-scale deregulation” – The Trump administration has set out plans to reverse a key 2009 climate ruling, according to Fox News.
“Labour accused of sacrificing farmland as Miliband backs vast new solar and wind schemes across UK” – Ed Miliband has waved through solar farms so vast they rival major cities in size, reports the Conservative Post.
“Duke of Westminster to fight wind farm in Scottish wilderness” – The Duke of Westminster has vowed to block a wind farm he says would disfigure a wilderness near his Scottish estate, according to the Telegraph.
“The Industrial Revolution would be illegal now” – Britain’s world-changing industrial leap is something modern planning rules would never allow to happen, says Sam Ashworth-Hayes in the Telegraph.
“Met Office’s N Ireland rainfall dataset is worthless” – Claims of record rainfall have fallen apart as official Northern Ireland data has failed to match the Met Office narrative, writes Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Climate change and energy: world leaders in turmoil” – World leaders have spent trillions and held endless COP meetings without shifting climate trends, reveals Steve Goreham in Master Resource.
“Water, water everywhere – part 2” – Alarmist talk of drought has been questioned again as the evidence has pointed to anything but dangerously dry conditions, says Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.
“Why climate science is not settled” – The idea that climate science is “settled” has been challenged as models continue to diverge from reality, says Vijay Jayaraj on CO2 Coalition.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Guardian: Floodplain homes next to river in rainy Welsh valley abandoned ‘due to climate change’” – The Guardian claims that 16 homes on a floodplain next to a river in a rainy Welsh valley are set to be abandoned “due to climate change”. Give me a break, says Chris Morrison. Flooding is not getting worse.
Today’s Climate News Round-Up was accidentally sent with a paywall this morning. This is a re-send without the paywall.
