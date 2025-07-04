“Decline of the Great North American decarbonisation charade” – In RealClearMarkets, Vijay Jayaraj reveals how North America’s decarbonisation dream is dying, as coal plants stay open and steel giants double down on fossil fuels.

“EPA places 144 officials on leave for signing letter trashing ‘this administration’s policies’” – The EPA is placing 144 officials on leave effective immediately after they signed on to a public letter excoriating the agency’s energy dominance agenda and direction under the Trump administration, reports the Washington Free Beacon.

“Taxing renewables” – The MSM is losing its collective mind over the idea of taxing solar and wind power, due to a provision included in the thousand pages of the Big Beautiful Bill, says John F. Di Leo on the American Thinker.

“New study indicates the North Atlantic is colder now than any other time in the last 9000 years” – According to a new study, abrupt shifts in North Atlantic sea surface temperature have occurred routinely over the last 9000 years, reports Kenneth Richard on the NoTricksZone.

“Institute for Policy Integrity: power plant pollution is clearly significant” – In WUWT?, Roger Caiazza can’t let the Institute for Policy Integrity’s claim that “The US power sector’s annual emissions will cause thousands of US mortalities” go without a response.

“Quiet archipelago’s embrace of hydrocarbons speaks loudly” – In RealClearEnergy, Vijay Jayaraj says Indonesia’s bold fossil fuel drive is a direct challenge to Western climate goals and Net Zero ambitions.

“Climate Oscillations 6: Atlantic Meridional Mode” – In WUWT?, Andy May’s analysis of the Atlantic Meridional Mode highlights its critical influence on tropical Atlantic climate variability and hurricane activity.

“The $7 trillion lie” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki explains how the IMF cooked the books to demonise fossil fuels and justify the biggest transfer of taxpayer money in history.

“Burning trash for energy, people and planet” – Waste-to-Energy reduces landfilling, increases recycling, powers society and avoids blackouts, says Paul Driessen in WUWT?

“Net Zero fines ‘may force Vauxhall to shut factories’” – The owner of Vauxhall has warned that the carmaker will be forced to close factories in Europe because of tough Net Zero penalties, reports the Telegraph.