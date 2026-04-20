“BP chairman faces major revolt over green snub” – BP is braced for a significant shareholder revolt as opposition mounts to its climate change targets and a controversial plan to hold online-only meetings, reports This is Money.

“BP’s new boss prepares for battle with oil giant’s green investors” – In the Telegraph, Jonathan Leake examines how BP’s new boss is preparing for conflict with the company’s green investors.

“The cult of Ed Miliband” – From North London geek to Net Zero crusader, the Energy Secretary now appears virtually untouchable, writes Matt Oliver in the Telegraph.

“Giant Yorkshire gas field ‘to mine Bitcoin instead of boosting British energy’” – A massive new gas field in Yorkshire looks set to be used to power a Bitcoin-mining data centre, rather than boosting Britain's energy supply, says the Telegraph.

“The dying embers of Net Zero propaganda” – The “Net Zero savings” claim doesn’t survive a basic look at the numbers, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack – once subsidies are included, renewables can cost way more than gas, despite the spin.

“No, WHYY, a heat wave is not a ‘fingerprint of climate change’” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken debunks claims that a recent heat wave was due to climate change.