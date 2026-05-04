Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“There is no drought emergency in Washington State” – Washington State’s drought emergency declaration – the fourth consecutive year authorities have issued one – is flatly contradicted by the meteorological facts on the ground, says Cliff Mass on the Cliff Mass Weather Blog.
“Miliband ‘covered up’ document showing Net Zero plan will increase electricity bills” – Ed Miliband has been accused of suppressing evidence that Labour’s Net Zero strategy would push up household energy costs, reports the Telegraph.
“Buying a tumble dryer is now an act of resistance” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero nannying is more than just an intrusion into our homes, writes Michael Mosbacher in the Telegraph.
“How the free market cancelled BP’s renewable energy push” – Investor pressure and collapsing returns forced BP to abandon its green energy strategy – proof that Adam Smith’s invisible hand trumps Net Zero ideology, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
“Wind energy is toxic, hazardous to human health, scientific review shows” – A new peer-reviewed study finds that low-frequency infrasound from wind turbines can cause mitochondrial dysfunction, heart fibrosis and cognitive damage, among other serious health risks, writes P. Gosselin in NoTricksZone.
“Aussie One Nation’s condition for a future coalition government deal” – Australia’s One Nation, riding high in national polls, has laid out abolishing the Department of Climate Change as a hard precondition for backing any future Right-wing coalition in Australia, reports Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Will Kemi’s backbenchers allow her to drop Net Zero?” – Kemi Badenoch has pledged the Tories will abandon Net Zero if and when they are returned to power. But Paul Homewood, the veteran climate sceptic, wonders whether the leopards can change their spots.