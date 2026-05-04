“There is no drought emergency in Washington State” – Washington State’s drought emergency declaration – the fourth consecutive year authorities have issued one – is flatly contradicted by the meteorological facts on the ground, says Cliff Mass on the Cliff Mass Weather Blog.

“Miliband ‘covered up’ document showing Net Zero plan will increase electricity bills” – Ed Miliband has been accused of suppressing evidence that Labour’s Net Zero strategy would push up household energy costs, reports the Telegraph.

“Buying a tumble dryer is now an act of resistance” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero nannying is more than just an intrusion into our homes, writes Michael Mosbacher in the Telegraph.

“How the free market cancelled BP’s renewable energy push” – Investor pressure and collapsing returns forced BP to abandon its green energy strategy – proof that Adam Smith’s invisible hand trumps Net Zero ideology, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“Wind energy is toxic, hazardous to human health, scientific review shows” – A new peer-reviewed study finds that low-frequency infrasound from wind turbines can cause mitochondrial dysfunction, heart fibrosis and cognitive damage, among other serious health risks, writes P. Gosselin in NoTricksZone.