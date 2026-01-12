“Guardian: withdrawing from climate treaties will make the USA poorer” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall mocks the Guardian’s view that pulling out of climate deals will hurt the US economy.

“Claim: a US takeover of Greenland would deny access to climate scientists” – “I can’t recall the USA ever stopping foreign scientists from visiting, but apparently that will be a thing in the future,” says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Treasury scrambles to cut electric car charging costs over tax fears” – The Government is thinking about slashing the 20% VAT on public chargers to bring bills down, reports the Express.

“Petrol and diesel lorry ban considered by Labour in latest part of their controversial Net Zero drive” – Labour plans to stop sales of fossil fuel trucks and block synthetic fuel use, according to the Mail.

“Britain at risk of electricity rationing before general election” – Old gas power stations are causing real fears of blackouts before voters go to the polls, says the Express.

“Carbon costs driving up electricity prices” – On Substack, David Turver suggests cutting carbon charges to bring electricity bills down.

“German media report that current frigid weather can be explained by Arctic warming!” – It seems even freezing weather fits the story of Arctic warming, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.