Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Guardian: withdrawing from climate treaties will make the USA poorer” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall mocks the Guardian’s view that pulling out of climate deals will hurt the US economy.
“Claim: a US takeover of Greenland would deny access to climate scientists” – “I can’t recall the USA ever stopping foreign scientists from visiting, but apparently that will be a thing in the future,” says Eric Worrall in WUWT?
“Treasury scrambles to cut electric car charging costs over tax fears” – The Government is thinking about slashing the 20% VAT on public chargers to bring bills down, reports the Express.
“Petrol and diesel lorry ban considered by Labour in latest part of their controversial Net Zero drive” – Labour plans to stop sales of fossil fuel trucks and block synthetic fuel use, according to the Mail.
“Britain at risk of electricity rationing before general election” – Old gas power stations are causing real fears of blackouts before voters go to the polls, says the Express.
“Carbon costs driving up electricity prices” – On Substack, David Turver suggests cutting carbon charges to bring electricity bills down.
“German media report that current frigid weather can be explained by Arctic warming!” – It seems even freezing weather fits the story of Arctic warming, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Africa’s pipeline rejects climate dogma and foreign control” – African leaders are pushing back against international climate rules and interference, says Vijay Jayaraj on Clintel.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Union groupthink kills industries and jobs” – What’s the point of Unite? asks Ben Pile. They’ve backed a green agenda that’s gutted British industry and destroyed jobs – all while sitting on billions and failing to fight for workers caught in the crossfire.