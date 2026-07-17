“New York State bans new data centres to rescue their underpowered green energy grid” – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has put a halt on new data centres to ease pressure on the state’s struggling green energy grid – a move Eric Worrall at Watts Up With That? says shows the real-world costs of chasing Net Zero.

“Whistleblowers claim Britain was on brink of shutting down” – Whistleblowers say that Britain came close to blackouts during last month’s heatwave – but energy bosses tried to hide it, according to the Mail.

“The Guardian is upset that nobody wants climate in their weather anymore” – After years of relentless messaging linking every hurricane, flood and hot day to climate change, public appetite for climate-infused weather reporting has collapsed – and the Guardian is not happy about it, notes Anthony Watts at Watts Up With That?

“‘Irrational’ Natural England loses pheasant shooting legal fight” – BASC has won its High Court challenge against Natural England, with Mr Justice Ritchie ruling that the regulator acted outside the law in its approach to the licensing of gamebird releases.

“The retreat continues” – On his Substack, Roger Pielke Jr reveals that climate modellers are quietly updating their projections downward once again, after CMIP7’s highest emissions scenario was found to have less than half the CO 2 of RCP8.5.