“Miliband willing to approve North Sea oil to land job as chancellor” – The Energy Secretary is said to want to prove he is a “pragmatist” rather than a “zealot” on environmental policy to help his case for the top Treasury role, says the Telegraph.

“Is Ed Miliband really changing his tune on North Sea oil?” – In the Spectator, Ross Clark argues that there are good reasons to be sceptical about reports that Miliband could allow new drilling at the Jackdaw field in return for the chancellorship, given his past record on North Sea licences.

“Stopping Miliband from becoming chancellor is a national emergency” – The choice facing the Government since its first day has been Net Zero vs energy security, and handing Miliband further power would imperil the latter, warns Tom Harris in the Telegraph.

“Andy Burnham’s allies ‘block Ed Miliband from becoming chancellor’” – Senior allies of Andy Burnham believe that they have succeeded in preventing Ed Miliband from becoming chancellor over concerns he would become a lightning rod for criticism of the Government, according to the Telegraph.

“Grid boss dismissed cover-up claims before launching investigation” – Britain’s energy grid boss dismissed claims that blackout risks were covered up just hours before he launched an investigation into the allegations, reveals the Telegraph.

“Net Zero backers evade Badenoch’s purge of Tory wets” – According to Guido Fawkes, plenty of new additions to the Conservatives’ candidates list back Net Zero.

“Chris Packham pressures Burberry to drop cashmere” – Eco-zealot Chris Packham is targeting the British luxury fashion brand Burberry over its use of cashmere, which he describes as “inherently violent”, according to Fashion Capital.

“Chris Packham, leave those goats alone” – Clive Aslet in the Telegraph takes issue with Chris Packham’s attack on goats.