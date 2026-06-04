“BP considers quitting North Sea after Labour tax raid” – BP’s potential withdrawal from the North Sea would mark the most significant casualty yet of Rachel Reeves’s oil and gas tax raid, says Emma Taggart in the Telegraph.

“Is Ed Miliband to blame for Trump’s latest tariff salvo against Britain?” – Trump is set to impose tariffs on Britain alongside 60 other nations, and Ed Miliband’s energy policies may be a key reason, writes Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“Sainsbury’s ditches brown eggs in Net Zero drive” – Britain’s second-largest supermarket is abandoning brown eggs in favour of white ones as part of its race to hit Net Zero targets, says GB News. Isn’t that racist?

“Why Europe can’t quit climate alarmism” – As America grows richer, Europe continues to double down on a failing climate strategy it shows no sign of abandoning, notes John Gustavsson in National Review.

“Climate exaggerators won’t go away” – Climate alarmists persist in exaggerating natural weather events to the point of fanaticism, using environmental anxiety as a vehicle for control over how people live their lives, writes Joe Bastardi for CFACT.

“China rejects accusations of cooking the books on carbon emissions” – Beijing has dismissed accusations that it has been falsifying its carbon emissions data, offering what it claims is a perfectly reasonable explanation for the apparent disappearance of half its emissions, according to Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“Chinese Jaecoo SUVs worth £900k go up in flames at Southampton docks” – More than 30 Chinese hybrids have been destroyed at Southampton docks in a blaze that sent huge black plumes of smoke into the air, says the Mail.