“Activist dubbed ‘anti-Greta’ seeks asylum in US with help of Elon Musk” – A conservative German activist known as the “anti-Greta Thunberg” says she fears for her life and has applied for asylum in the US with Elon Musk’s backing, according to the Mail.

“Miliband admits wind power less reliable than expected” – Ed Miliband has been accused of overseeing “bogus” Net Zero claims after he slashed forecasts for the amount of electricity being generated by wind farms, says the Mail.

“Miliband’s offshore wind dream in tatters as industry pushes for more cash” – Ed Miliband’s £1.08 billion plan for offshore wind falls far short of his Clean Power 2030 target, writes Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“Miliband will not achieve Net Zero, public believes” – Labour’s own research has found more than two-thirds of Britons think Ed Miliband’s Net Zero drive will increase their cost of living, reports the Mail.

“BBC lie about Hurricane Melissa” – On NoTricksZone, Paul Homewood slams the BBC for claiming Hurricane Melissa proves intense storms are on the rise – NOAA data says nope, not true.