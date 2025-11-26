“Here’s an inside look at the UN’s disastrous climate conference” – COP30 spiralled into chaos as Amazon deforestation, venue failures and China’s major climate push overshadowed the UN’s so-called summit, reports Aubrey Streb in the Daily Caller.

“Fiddling while Belém burns” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson calls out COP30 in Belém as a hollow summit full of empty promises, dodged commitments and no real action on fossil fuels.

“How much asbestos do wind turbines contain?” – Following the discovery of asbestos lift brake pads in Chinese-manufactured Australian turbines, turbine operators are now conducting a frantic audit, reports Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“How environmentalists forced a nuclear plant to go on a £700 million fish rescue mission” – How much are the lives of endangered fish really worth? asks Matt Oliver in the Telegraph.

“Britain’s Net Zero nightmare is destroying heavy industry” – Labour is blind to the devastating consequences of its environmental zealotry, warns Rob Lyons in Spiked.

“Miliband waters down pledge to cut energy bills” – Ed Miliband’s Energy Department has quietly watered down its pledge to cut household bills as costs keep climbing under Net Zero, reports the Telegraph.

“UK most expensive place to develop nuclear power, report says” – The UK has become the “most expensive place in the world” to build nuclear power plants, according to a government review which criticises “overly complex” bureaucracy around the sector, says the BBC.

“The Net Zero death duty” – On Substack, the Rationals reveal how Labour is using inheritance tax to push prime farmland into solar and wind farms and rewilding estates.

“Dissecting Scotland’s economy-wrecking Net Zero plans” – On the Dead Man Walking Substack, Doug Brodie lays bare Scotland’s Net Zero plans as costly, ineffective and damaging to the economy.