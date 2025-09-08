Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“J.D. Vance tees up nuclear building blitz for Britain” – J.D. Vance is teeing up a nuclear building blitz in Britain ahead of Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit, reveals the Telegraph.
“How Labour’s Net Zero obsession could be killing blow for Aberdeen” – Westminster’s growing obsession with Net Zero has delivered a killer blow to Aberdeen’s fortunes, writes Nick Fagge in the Mail.
“Airlines warn that Net Zero targets are slipping beyond reach” – Two of Britain’s biggest airlines have warned that the Government’s Net Zero targets are at risk of becoming unachievable, reports the Telegraph.
“‘Jet zero’ is a sham that we should stop wasting money on” – Shell’s decision to scrap plans for a biofuel factory sounds the death knell for sustainable aviation, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.
“Offshore wind decommissioning timebomb” – On Substack, David Turver warns that UK offshore wind operators are leaving a £4.7 billion decommissioning timebomb by failing to ring-fence cash.
“Ed Miliband’s broken energy system is driving up bills” – In the Telegraph, Octopus chief Greg Jackson tells Luke Barr that Ed Miliband’s energy policies are driving up bills and that fixing the market, not eco-zealotry, is the key to cheaper power.
“Martin Durkin | Tom Nelson Pod” – On the Tom Nelson Podcast, Martin Durkin discusses the challenges and successes of his new YouTube channel, Gorilla Science, including producing around 50 films to present climate-skeptic views in a more accessible format.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“EXCLUSIVE: New freedom of information revelation casts further doubt on UK Met Office claims of ‘hottest Evah’ temperatures” – Met Office "hottest evah" claims are being inflated by dodgy station siting, heat spikes and old-school averaging, says Chris Morrison.