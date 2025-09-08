“J.D. Vance tees up nuclear building blitz for Britain” – J.D. Vance is teeing up a nuclear building blitz in Britain ahead of Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit, reveals the Telegraph.

“How Labour’s Net Zero obsession could be killing blow for Aberdeen” – Westminster’s growing obsession with Net Zero has delivered a killer blow to Aberdeen’s fortunes, writes Nick Fagge in the Mail.

“Airlines warn that Net Zero targets are slipping beyond reach” – Two of Britain’s biggest airlines have warned that the Government’s Net Zero targets are at risk of becoming unachievable, reports the Telegraph.

“‘Jet zero’ is a sham that we should stop wasting money on” – Shell’s decision to scrap plans for a biofuel factory sounds the death knell for sustainable aviation, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“Offshore wind decommissioning timebomb” – On Substack, David Turver warns that UK offshore wind operators are leaving a £4.7 billion decommissioning timebomb by failing to ring-fence cash.

“Ed Miliband’s broken energy system is driving up bills” – In the Telegraph, Octopus chief Greg Jackson tells Luke Barr that Ed Miliband’s energy policies are driving up bills and that fixing the market, not eco-zealotry, is the key to cheaper power.