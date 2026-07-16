“Regarding energy, the Left wants us to live smaller lives. Americans don’t do that” – The green energy agenda is fundamentally an agenda for diminished living standards, notes Gary Abernathy at TEA.

“Ed Miliband forces builders to put solar panels where sun doesn’t shine” – Builders have accused Ed Miliband of compelling them to install solar panels on homes that receive no direct sunlight, in a damning indictment of the Government’s Net Zero housebuilding mandates, reports the Telegraph.

“Beloved ponies in iconic UK beauty spot saved after Natural England U-turn” – Dartmoor pony populations will be protected at their current levels, ministers have said amid fears a livestock-counting method would lead to a cull, according to the Express.

“Fearmongering about heatwave deaths is foolish and dangerous” – Unlike a novel virus, heatwaves are a well-understood and manageable phenomenon, making the culture of fear surrounding them not only unhelpful but actively counterproductive to sensible policy, says Robert Dingwall in the Telegraph.

“Heat is a problem, Governing, but climate change isn’t making it worse” – In ClimateRealism, H. Sterling Burnett argues that while a Governing magazine article offers sound advice on mitigating urban heat exposure, its attribution of worsening extreme heat to climate change is utter nonsense.

“Munich’s first-ever Green Party mayor declares first ever city water use restrictions… fines up to €50,000!” – Munich has banned garden hoses, pools and lawn watering with fines of up to €50,000, but Pierre L. Gosselin at NoTricksZone asks whether it’s a real water crisis or just more green hysteria.