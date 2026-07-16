Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Regarding energy, the Left wants us to live smaller lives. Americans don’t do that” – The green energy agenda is fundamentally an agenda for diminished living standards, notes Gary Abernathy at TEA.
“Ed Miliband forces builders to put solar panels where sun doesn’t shine” – Builders have accused Ed Miliband of compelling them to install solar panels on homes that receive no direct sunlight, in a damning indictment of the Government’s Net Zero housebuilding mandates, reports the Telegraph.
“Beloved ponies in iconic UK beauty spot saved after Natural England U-turn” – Dartmoor pony populations will be protected at their current levels, ministers have said amid fears a livestock-counting method would lead to a cull, according to the Express.
“Fearmongering about heatwave deaths is foolish and dangerous” – Unlike a novel virus, heatwaves are a well-understood and manageable phenomenon, making the culture of fear surrounding them not only unhelpful but actively counterproductive to sensible policy, says Robert Dingwall in the Telegraph.
“Heat is a problem, Governing, but climate change isn’t making it worse” – In ClimateRealism, H. Sterling Burnett argues that while a Governing magazine article offers sound advice on mitigating urban heat exposure, its attribution of worsening extreme heat to climate change is utter nonsense.
“Munich’s first-ever Green Party mayor declares first ever city water use restrictions… fines up to €50,000!” – Munich has banned garden hoses, pools and lawn watering with fines of up to €50,000, but Pierre L. Gosselin at NoTricksZone asks whether it’s a real water crisis or just more green hysteria.
“Aussie PM announces plan to force US AI companies to pay for Australia’s Net Zero transition” – Australia’s Prime Minister has unveiled a plan to compel American AI companies to fund the country’s Net Zero transition, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“No, there weren’t ‘2,700 heatwave deaths due to climate change’” – No, there weren’t “2,700 heatwave deaths due to climate change”, says Ben Pile – a figure conjured by Met Office and Imperial College modelling. But nobody must be allowed to remember the warm days of 2026 fondly.