“Stop Lying, the Guardian, the World’s Oceans Aren’t Becoming Dangerously Acidic” – The Guardian ran an article claiming that the world’s oceans have surpassed a critical tipping point in acidity threatening sea life, but this is false, says H. Sterling Burnett in Climate Realism.

“Inter-American Court Rules Nations Must Reduce Emissions and Censor Skeptics” – Eric Worrall in WUWT warns about an international body which thinks it can dictate climate policy and free speech policy to the United States.

“Miliband forced to pay solar farms to switch off” – British solar farms have been paid to switch off for the first time as sunny days prompt a surge of clean power that could overwhelm the grid, the Telegraph reports.

“The climate scaremongers: Net Zero is further away than ever” – BP's latest annual review of global energy markets confirms what we have known for a long time: Net Zero is further away than ever, says Paul Homewood in TCW.