“Climate models discover yet another thing CO2 can do” – CO2 can now cool as well as warm – at least in climate models, says Charles Rotter in WUWT?

“No, Associated Press, this Southwest heatwave was not ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change” – The AP’s claim that a Southwest heatwave was “virtually impossible” without climate change leans on model-driven attribution, not hard data, writes Anthony Watts for Climate Realism.

“Yet another reason why wind and solar electricity generation will never work to run an economy” – Wind and solar can’t run a modern economy, argues Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian, pointing to intermittency, costly storage and a fatal lack of grid inertia.

“Oil majors are backing down on ‘green’ energy projects” – Oil majors are quietly ditching green projects as costs rise and demand flops, reports Linnea Lueken for Climate Realism.

“What Hope Not Hate doesn’t understand about liberal values” – Hope Not Hate has released yet another paper-thin investigation that wrongly labels Net Zero scepticism as hate, revealing how little it understands real liberal values, says Andrew Gilligan in the Spectator.

“Next warns shoppers to brace for price rises” – Next has warned shoppers to expect higher prices as the war in Iran sends oil and gas costs soaring, according to the Mail.

“M&S accuses Labour of driving up energy bills” – M&S has accused the Government of driving up energy bills as Britain faces one of the biggest hits to growth from the war in Iran, says the Telegraph.