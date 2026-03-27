The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Warner's avatar
Philip Warner
6h

I’ve tried 3 times to subscribe and it fails saying please complete the captcha. What captcha?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture