From the Climate Skeptic today:

“The British Bullying Corporation” – The BBC’s problem isn’t bullying, it’s ideology – climate, trans and the rest – and the Establishment that opened the doors to it. Calling it “bullying” hides the much deeper rot, says Ben Pile.

“The clouds of uncertainty that render all climate models useless” – Climate models make bold claims to predict future catastrophe. But the truth, says Dr Patrick Frank, is that the inherent uncertainties in such models make all such predictions bunkum. We simply cannot know the future.

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