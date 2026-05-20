Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Scientists take credit for averting a climate ‘scenario’ that was never plausible” – The IPCC’s RCP8.5 worst-case scenario did not become implausible because of climate policy, writes Roger Pielke Jr on his Honest Broker Substack.
“Wrong, Mail, future melting Antarctic ice isn’t going to drown millions” – A recent Mail article claiming melting Antarctic ice shelves may cause global sea levels to rise, leaving millions underwater, is speculative nonsense, says Anthony Watts at ClimateRealism.
“Flipping out in a warming world” – News media is swarming all over a new alarmist study, pimping up tipping points and catastrophic ocean circulation collapse like flies on crap, writes Robert Vislocky in Watts Up With That?
“Humanity has only a few more months to live” – Issues & Insights offers up University of Arizona professor Guy McPherson as a case in point, arguing that climate ‘science’ is filled with crackpots peddling ever more absurd doomsday deadlines.
“UK energy bills to rise by more than £200 in July” – British households are facing another major increase in energy bills after analysts forecast that the Ofgem price cap will rise by £209 a year from July, says GB News.
“Energy shock shows oil essential for decades to come, says Shell” – Shell boss Wael Sawan says the energy crisis has demonstrated that meeting oil demand will be “essential” for decades to come, according to the Times.
“Reopen North Sea to boost Britain, Shell urges Labour” – Shell’s CEO has urged Labour to ramp up drilling in the North Sea, claiming it would deliver a much-needed boost to Britain’s struggling economy, says the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The British Bullying Corporation” – The BBC’s problem isn’t bullying, it’s ideology – climate, trans and the rest – and the Establishment that opened the doors to it. Calling it “bullying” hides the much deeper rot, says Ben Pile.
“The clouds of uncertainty that render all climate models useless” – Climate models make bold claims to predict future catastrophe. But the truth, says Dr Patrick Frank, is that the inherent uncertainties in such models make all such predictions bunkum. We simply cannot know the future.