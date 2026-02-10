Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Bald eagle’s grisly death at Obama-funded wind project site triggers federal fine” – Wind power may be branded as “clean”, but that label rings hollow when turbines are shredding apex raptors that anchor entire ecosystems, writes Leslie Eastman in Legal Insurrection.
“False, New York Times, climate change doesn’t cause both extreme heat and extreme cold” – In ClimateRealism, Anthony Watts pushes back against the idea that climate change is driving both hotter hots and colder colds at the same time.
“Federal reference manual on scientific evidence, climate science chapter – withdrawn!” – A US judicial climate chapter has been pulled after fierce criticism, reports Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian.
“Miliband’s Net Zero revolution is a hacker’s dream” – Experts have warned that the rush to Net Zero has left the grid exposed to cyber attacks, according to the Telegraph.
“Net Zero backlog puts Labour’s clean energy target at risk, warns Ofgem” – Wind and solar farms seeking to connect to Britain’s electricity grid are facing “widespread delays” in a major blow to Ed Miliband’s Net Zero targets, says the Telegraph.
“My heat pump cost me a bloody fortune” – In the Times, Martina Lees follows Guy Martin’s costly heat-pump experiment.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“No, Greenland isn’t melting at a ‘record rate’” – The latest round of silly ‘Greenland is Melting Away’ scare stories has appeared. They’re false, of course, says Paul Homewood: the ice loss is scarcely higher than a century ago and it will take 21,000 years to disappear.