“Bald eagle’s grisly death at Obama-funded wind project site triggers federal fine” – Wind power may be branded as “clean”, but that label rings hollow when turbines are shredding apex raptors that anchor entire ecosystems, writes Leslie Eastman in Legal Insurrection.

“Federal reference manual on scientific evidence, climate science chapter – withdrawn!” – A US judicial climate chapter has been pulled after fierce criticism, reports Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian.

“Miliband’s Net Zero revolution is a hacker’s dream” – Experts have warned that the rush to Net Zero has left the grid exposed to cyber attacks, according to the Telegraph.

“Net Zero backlog puts Labour’s clean energy target at risk, warns Ofgem” – Wind and solar farms seeking to connect to Britain’s electricity grid are facing “widespread delays” in a major blow to Ed Miliband’s Net Zero targets, says the Telegraph.