Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“‘Fraudulent, biased and misleading’: Trump rails against NGO after it put out Bezos-backed climate report” – President Trump has publicly attacked the National Academy of Sciences, calling its Bezos-backed climate report “fraudulent, biased and misleading”, reports the Daily Caller.
“Reforming the alarmist National Climate Assessment has begun” – After 25 years as the flagship of American climate alarmism, the National Climate Assessment is set for a major overhaul under a realist new lead, says David Wojick at CFACT.
“Burnham takes Cabinet after unveiling unfunded £850 million energy bills bung” – Andy Burnham has told the Cabinet they must “always show how they are going to pay” for policies – hours after unveiling an unfunded £850 million VAT cut on energy bills, reports the Mail.
“Struggling voters deserve better than Burnham’s con tricks” – A new PM who truly wanted to put money back in people’s pockets would cut the green levy on energy bills rather than a VAT reduction worth just 86p, says Allison Pearson in the Telegraph.
“BBC peddles fake heatwave death claims” – At ClimateRealism, Paul Homewood challenges BBC claims that more than 2,700 people may have died from heat-related causes during May and June heatwaves in England and Wales.
“Henrik Svensmark fired after years of climate research” – Danish climate researcher Henrik Svensmark has been dismissed by his university in Copenhagen following years of pioneering work on cosmic rays and climate, according to Clintel.
“West African woes” – The Guardian blames West Africa’s floods on climate change, but Cliscep’s Mark Hodgson says the evidence points just as strongly to deforestation, rapid urbanisation and poor drainage.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Will Miatta Fahnbulleh be as mad as Ed Miliband?” – Ed Miliband has been replaced at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero by unknown junior minister Miatta Fahnbulleh. Is this a sign of the demotion of climate alarmism or continuity madness, asks Ben Pile.