“‘Fraudulent, biased and misleading’: Trump rails against NGO after it put out Bezos-backed climate report” – President Trump has publicly attacked the National Academy of Sciences, calling its Bezos-backed climate report “fraudulent, biased and misleading”, reports the Daily Caller.

“Reforming the alarmist National Climate Assessment has begun” – After 25 years as the flagship of American climate alarmism, the National Climate Assessment is set for a major overhaul under a realist new lead, says David Wojick at CFACT.

“Burnham takes Cabinet after unveiling unfunded £850 million energy bills bung” – Andy Burnham has told the Cabinet they must “always show how they are going to pay” for policies – hours after unveiling an unfunded £850 million VAT cut on energy bills, reports the Mail.

“Struggling voters deserve better than Burnham’s con tricks” – A new PM who truly wanted to put money back in people’s pockets would cut the green levy on energy bills rather than a VAT reduction worth just 86p, says Allison Pearson in the Telegraph.

“BBC peddles fake heatwave death claims” – At ClimateRealism, Paul Homewood challenges BBC claims that more than 2,700 people may have died from heat-related causes during May and June heatwaves in England and Wales.

“Henrik Svensmark fired after years of climate research” – Danish climate researcher Henrik Svensmark has been dismissed by his university in Copenhagen following years of pioneering work on cosmic rays and climate, according to Clintel.