“Kemi Badenoch vows to challenge foreign court ruling” – Kemi Badenoch has vowed to challenge a ruling by the International Court of Justice which could leave Britain facing £4 trillion in damages for greenhouse gas emissions going back to the Industrial Revolution, reports the Mail.

“Greens struggle to cope with surge in complaints against members” – The Green Party has admitted it cannot cope with the sheer volume of claims being made against its members for wrongdoing, according to the Telegraph.

“Grid expansion chaos” – On his Substack, David Turver argues that soaring costs and significant delays in Britain’s grid expansion programme demonstrate the urgent need for independent scrutiny.

“Germany: Left-wing group says it is behind railway sabotage” – A group calling itself the “Angry Birds Commando” has claimed responsibility for placing incendiary devices on a railway line between Cologne and Düsseldorf, blaming industrial technology for environmental destruction, according to DW.

“Claim: the Iran war is worsening the climate crisis” – In Watts Up With That?, Eric Worrall pushes back on the latest claim that the Iran war is making the climate crisis worse, dismissing it as yet another example of blaming climate change for every problem under the sun.