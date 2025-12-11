“Claim: childhood exposure to tropical heat and climate change makes people stupid” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall takes on a new study claiming childhood heat exposure stunts development.

“African Energy Chamber to G20: fossil fuel future” – The African Energy Chamber has urged the G20 to prioritise responsible fossil fuel development to meet the energy needs of millions still without power, writes Robert Bradley Jr. on Master Resource.

“Aussie climate scientists demand their own energy guzzling supercomputer” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall is shocked that Aussie climate scientists want their own energy-guzzling supercomputer, especially with Australia struggling to supply low-carbon electricity to data centres.

“Astrophysicist Dr Willie Soon challenges the climate consensus … it’s the Sun, not CO 2 ” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin flags a candid interview with astrophysicist Dr Willie Soon, who asserts that the Sun is the overwhelmingly dominant force driving Earth’s climate, not human-emitted CO 2 .

“Past global warming more rapid than today’s: the Younger Dryas” – On Clintel, Ralph B. Alexander illustrates how the Younger Dryas ended with a natural warming surge far quicker than current trends.