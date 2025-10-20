Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Ed Miliband makes major hint on energy bills ahead of Rachel Reeves’s Budget” – Ed Miliband has hinted that the Government may cut the rate of VAT on energy bills in its autumn Budget, reports the Express.
“Miliband’s £22 billion CO2 vision risks crashing into reality” – Off the Norfolk coast, the UK is drilling its first CO2 well as part of Ed Miliband’s £22 billion carbon-capture plan – a vision that could cost households £800 each and far more to run, warns Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.
“Miliband casts a spell” – Ed Miliband’s maths gets a roasting from Jit in Climate Scepticism, who points out that his ‘£300 off bills’ plan would actually add about £1,000 per household.
“Miliband ridiculed over plans to rebrand plumbers as ‘clean energy’ workers” – Ed Miliband has been mocked over plans to rename plumbers, electricians and welders as “clean energy” workers, reports the Telegraph.
“Ed Miliband is making our energy crisis worse” – Britain has become a byword for the failure of Net Zero policies, writes John Penrose in CapX.
“The headlong rush to Net Zero must stop before we are all ruined” – The myths of green jobs and cheaper bills are looking more threadbare day by day, says the Telegraph in a leading article.
“Dale’s empire strikes back” – On Substack, David Turver exposes intimidating letters from Dale Vince’s lawyers, which demonstrate that his commitment to free speech is only skin deep.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Indonesian rainforests turned into open-cast mining pits to improve range of high-end electric vehicles” – Eco Smugs may think they’re saving the planet with high-end EVs, but the drive for longer battery range is destroying Indonesia’s rainforests, warns the Chris Morrison.