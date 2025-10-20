“Ed Miliband makes major hint on energy bills ahead of Rachel Reeves’s Budget” – Ed Miliband has hinted that the Government may cut the rate of VAT on energy bills in its autumn Budget, reports the Express.

“Miliband’s £22 billion CO 2 vision risks crashing into reality” – Off the Norfolk coast, the UK is drilling its first CO 2 well as part of Ed Miliband’s £22 billion carbon-capture plan – a vision that could cost households £800 each and far more to run, warns Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“Miliband casts a spell” – Ed Miliband’s maths gets a roasting from Jit in Climate Scepticism, who points out that his ‘£300 off bills’ plan would actually add about £1,000 per household.

“Miliband ridiculed over plans to rebrand plumbers as ‘clean energy’ workers” – Ed Miliband has been mocked over plans to rename plumbers, electricians and welders as “clean energy” workers, reports the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband is making our energy crisis worse” – Britain has become a byword for the failure of Net Zero policies, writes John Penrose in CapX.

“The headlong rush to Net Zero must stop before we are all ruined” – The myths of green jobs and cheaper bills are looking more threadbare day by day, says the Telegraph in a leading article.