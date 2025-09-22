Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Arctic sea ice minimum 2025: another year, another non-event” – The Arctic sea ice is still there – stubbornly refusing to cooperate with climate apocalypse narratives, writes Anthony Watts in WUWT?
“Civil servants scupper attempts to revive nuclear industry over salary row” – Whitehall officials are scuppering Britain’s nuclear ambitions by blocking pa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Climate Skeptic to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.