Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Revealed: the shady funding of Net Zero” – A complex web of charities, think tanks and advocacy groups is being bankrolled by dark money from abroad to push a Net Zero agenda that leaves working people poorer and the country beholden to hostile powers, write John Power and William Atkinson in the Spectator.
“Sadiq Khan launches ‘City Climate Facts’ to ‘tackle the growing scourge of climate disinformation’” – On her Substack, Charlotte Gill reports that C40 Cities is rolling out an “anti-disinformation service” starting in Cape Town, with Sadiq Khan championing the initiative as a weapon against what he calls the “growing scourge of climate disinformation”.
“The myth of rising climate costs: Europe’s weather losses are flat once adjusted for growth” – New EEA data show that Europe’s normalised climate disaster losses have remained flat since 1990 once adjusted for economic growth, writes Thomas Richard for Climate Change Dispatch.
“PBS News is wrong, climate change is not causing Georgia’s drought” – PBS journalists are accused of pushing a climate alarmist narrative by uncritically claiming Georgia’s drought is unprecedented – when publicly available data tell a very different story, writes Linnea Lueken for Watts Up With That.
“The north-south divide” – The question of when a UK heatwave actually qualifies as a UK heatwave is put under scrutiny by Mark Hodgson for Climate Scepticism.
“Thanks to climate panic, it’s 100 degrees inside a ‘flagship’ hospital building – this is what the Left wants for us (but not themselves)” – A German hospital where patients and staff are enduring extreme heat is held up as a stark warning about the real-world consequences of climate-driven energy policy by Samuel Short in the Western Journal.
“Shark attacks are rising in Australia. Green activists don’t want to admit why” – The rising toll of shark attacks on Australian beaches is being driven by the protected status of great whites, yet green activists refuse to confront the evidence, says the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Death of Climate Alarmism Has Been Greatly Exaggerated” – If you thought the official dumping of “implausible” climate doom modelling would spell the end of alarmism, think again, says Tilak Doshi. The doomsters have found a new way to keep their religion alive.