“Revealed: the shady funding of Net Zero” – A complex web of charities, think tanks and advocacy groups is being bankrolled by dark money from abroad to push a Net Zero agenda that leaves working people poorer and the country beholden to hostile powers, write John Power and William Atkinson in the Spectator.

“Sadiq Khan launches ‘City Climate Facts’ to ‘tackle the growing scourge of climate disinformation’” – On her Substack, Charlotte Gill reports that C40 Cities is rolling out an “anti-disinformation service” starting in Cape Town, with Sadiq Khan championing the initiative as a weapon against what he calls the “growing scourge of climate disinformation”.

“The myth of rising climate costs: Europe’s weather losses are flat once adjusted for growth” – New EEA data show that Europe’s normalised climate disaster losses have remained flat since 1990 once adjusted for economic growth, writes Thomas Richard for Climate Change Dispatch.

“PBS News is wrong, climate change is not causing Georgia’s drought” – PBS journalists are accused of pushing a climate alarmist narrative by uncritically claiming Georgia’s drought is unprecedented – when publicly available data tell a very different story, writes Linnea Lueken for Watts Up With That.

“The north-south divide” – The question of when a UK heatwave actually qualifies as a UK heatwave is put under scrutiny by Mark Hodgson for Climate Scepticism.

“Thanks to climate panic, it’s 100 degrees inside a ‘flagship’ hospital building – this is what the Left wants for us (but not themselves)” – A German hospital where patients and staff are enduring extreme heat is held up as a stark warning about the real-world consequences of climate-driven energy policy by Samuel Short in the Western Journal.