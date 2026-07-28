“Energy minister accused of misleading MPs over blackout threat” – Energy minister Michael Shanks has been accused of misleading Parliament about the risk of blackouts to Britain’s power grid, says the Telegraph.

“Don’t sit under trees in heatwave, park tells visitors” – Park visitors have been warned not to sit under trees during Britain’s fourth heatwave of the summer, over fears that branches may snap and fall on them, reports GB News.

“Is this Labour’s maddest Net Zero project yet?” – The Government is exploring a plan to strip carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere at eye-watering public expense, says Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“London loses £5.7 billion energy giant in US takeover” – DCC Energy is set to become the latest FTSE 100 company to abandon the London Stock Exchange after agreeing to sell to private equity, reports City AM.

“We don’t need to trash the economy to save the planet” – Mandating electric cars, heat pumps and solar panels too quickly is counter-productive, and the transition should always rely on the carrot rather than the stick, says David Frost in the Telegraph.