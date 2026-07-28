Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Energy minister accused of misleading MPs over blackout threat” – Energy minister Michael Shanks has been accused of misleading Parliament about the risk of blackouts to Britain’s power grid, says the Telegraph.
“Don’t sit under trees in heatwave, park tells visitors” – Park visitors have been warned not to sit under trees during Britain’s fourth heatwave of the summer, over fears that branches may snap and fall on them, reports GB News.
“Is this Labour’s maddest Net Zero project yet?” – The Government is exploring a plan to strip carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere at eye-watering public expense, says Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.
“London loses £5.7 billion energy giant in US takeover” – DCC Energy is set to become the latest FTSE 100 company to abandon the London Stock Exchange after agreeing to sell to private equity, reports City AM.
“We don’t need to trash the economy to save the planet” – Mandating electric cars, heat pumps and solar panels too quickly is counter-productive, and the transition should always rely on the carrot rather than the stick, says David Frost in the Telegraph.
“Europe’s ‘green’ energy transition is a delusion, global data shows” – Samuel Furfari argues in Climate Change Dispatch that Europe’s expensive energy transition is falling short, with a new Energy Institute report showing fossil fuels still powering record growth around the world.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Wildfires show the ‘Online Right’ needs to embrace Net Zero, says Tim Stanley – but all his ‘facts’ are wrong” – The wildfires in Europe have prompted Telegraph columnist Tim Stanley to claim that the “angry Online Right” needs to accept Net Zero. But all his ‘facts’ are wrong, says Paul Homewood.