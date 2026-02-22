“America’s liberal stronghold wastes $8 million on buses that stop in the cold” – Vermont’s push to make its cities eco-friendly has gone sideways after officials found out their new fleet of electric buses can’t run in cold weather, according to the Mail.

“Climate change is not going to cost Colorado billions, Colorado Sun” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken challenges the Colorado Sun’s scary climate projections with some hard data.

“Aussie senator: US social media reluctance to censor climate sceptics – ‘this is the problem’” – Apparently, free speech is OK as long as the Australian Government thinks what you are saying is true, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“Miliband’s Net Zero obsession ‘puts Britain at risk of Russia attack’” – Gen Sir Richard Shirreff has warned that speeding up the UK’s fossil fuel phase-out could hit its energy resilience, leaving it open to cyber attacks from Moscow, reports the Telegraph.

“On the ‘collapse’ of the Boreal forest” – In Cliscep, Jit pokes fun at doomsayers warning of Boreal forest collapse.