“Will the OBBB put an end to heavily subsidised wind and solar generation projects?” – President Trump’s Executive Order targeting loopholes in wind and solar subsidies will likely end the era of heavily subsidised renewable projects, writes Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian blog.

“Democrat Senator claims fossil fuel industry is undercutting weather forecasting” – In WUWT?, David Middleton slams a US senator’s baseless claim that Big Oil is sabotaging weather forecasts.

“Is this 26 year-old America’s nuclear Prometheus?” – Isaiah Taylor, founder of Valar Atomics, sits down with the American Conservative to talk about the promise of nuclear energy under Trump 2.0.

“‘Where are the Right-wing scientists? Everyone’s on the Left like me’” – Ella Al-Shamahi, presenter of the BBC’s new Human series, tells the Sunday Times that the pronounced Left-wing bias among scientists risks alienating anyone who thinks differently.

“Transport Secretary admits she hasn’t been able to afford an EV” – Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander admits that she’s not been able to afford an electric car – as she prepares to unveil millions of pounds in new subsidies, according to the Mail.

“Farmers are banned from watering their crops during Britain’s heatwave” – Farmers in East Anglia face a ban on watering crops amid Britain’s sweltering 33°C heatwave, despite other water uses continuing as normal, reports the Mail.

“Hidden costs of renewables going up” – The costs of balancing, expanding and backing up the grid are set to double the price we pay for gas used to make electricity, warns David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.