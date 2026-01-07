Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Venezuelan oil could make America ‘master of the hemisphere’ if Trump’s domination continues” – Control of Venezuelan oil has reshaped Washington’s strategic leverage in the Americas, says Audrey Streb in the Daily Caller.
“Offshore wind turbines steal each other’s wind: yields greatly overestimated” – New analysis suggests official projections have vastly overstated offshore wind output, writes Bert Weteringe in Clintel.
“Why don’t global lower tropospheric temperatures more closely track atmospheric CO2 levels?” – Long-term satellite data is challenging assumptions about CO2 and temperature trends, says Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian.
“Britain could be locked into EU’s Net Zero rules without a vote” – Critics warn that Starmer’s Brexit reset could tie the UK to EU climate rules without any public say, according to the Telegraph.
“Berlin’s terror-blackout enters 4th day as tens of thousands suffer in cold without heat!” – A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Berlin after Left-wing fanatics sabotaged the power grid, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“For 14 years, a crazy eco-terrorist group has attacked Berlin’s energy infrastructure with impunity. Authorities have done nothing despite enormous damages and wide-scale disruption. What is going on?” – On Substack, Eugyppius delves into the shadowy group whose repeated sabotage of Berlin’s power infrastructure has culminated in one of the largest blackouts in modern German history.
“Europe’s no snow global warming winter just got buried under white climate change” – Heavy snowfall and transport chaos have rubbished claims of a snowless European winter, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Trump’s Venezuelan gambit and the reordering of global oil geopolitics” – If competently prosecuted, President Trump’s Venezuela gambit presents the potential, at last, to turn Venezuela’s oil from a curse on its people back into a blessing, says Dr Tilak Doshi.
