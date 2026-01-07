“Venezuelan oil could make America ‘master of the hemisphere’ if Trump’s domination continues” – Control of Venezuelan oil has reshaped Washington’s strategic leverage in the Americas, says Audrey Streb in the Daily Caller.

“Offshore wind turbines steal each other’s wind: yields greatly overestimated” – New analysis suggests official projections have vastly overstated offshore wind output, writes Bert Weteringe in Clintel.

“Why don’t global lower tropospheric temperatures more closely track atmospheric CO 2 levels?” – Long-term satellite data is challenging assumptions about CO 2 and temperature trends, says Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian.

“Britain could be locked into EU’s Net Zero rules without a vote” – Critics warn that Starmer’s Brexit reset could tie the UK to EU climate rules without any public say, according to the Telegraph.

“Berlin’s terror-blackout enters 4th day as tens of thousands suffer in cold without heat!” – A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Berlin after Left-wing fanatics sabotaged the power grid, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“For 14 years, a crazy eco-terrorist group has attacked Berlin’s energy infrastructure with impunity. Authorities have done nothing despite enormous damages and wide-scale disruption. What is going on?” – On Substack, Eugyppius delves into the shadowy group whose repeated sabotage of Berlin’s power infrastructure has culminated in one of the largest blackouts in modern German history.